OR Egg Hunt will go on despite rain, with changes

(City of Oak Ridge press release) Due to expected heavy rains and potential severe weather, the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department has announced that while it will be hosting hosting the annual Community Egg Hunt on March 27, it will look different this year because of two factors, namely the pandemic and the weather, and will be a curbside pickup at all five of the previously-announced locations.

The curbside pickup Egg Hunt will take place at Centennial Golf Course, Scarboro Community Center, Oak Ridge Civic Center, Cedar Hill Park, and Big Turtle Park on Saturday, March 27 from 9:30 to 11:30 am

Families still need to pre-register for one “family ticket” for one of the locations through Eventbrite.com. There is no charge to register but spaces are limited, and participants must attend the location that they pre-registered for.

The event is limited to children ages four through fourth grade.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

For more information, call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450 or visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov .