OR City Council work session set for Tuesday

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The March 16, 2021, Oak Ridge City Council Work Session will be held as a hybrid meeting in the Municipal Building Courtroom with Councilmembers and staff choosing to participating either in person, or through video or audio conferencing.

The meeting, which is set to begin at 6 p.m., will be held in accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Orders regarding the limiting of public gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means.

Meeting electronically and limiting in-person access to the meeting is necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of COVID-19.

Due to social distancing guidelines, seating capacity in the Courtroom will be limited.

The meeting will be streamed live by the City at oakridgetn.gov/streaming. The meeting will also be audio- and video-recorded and posted on the City’s website within 48 hours of the meeting’s end. The meeting agenda is available at oakridgetn.gov/agenda.

Since it is a work session, there is no opportunity for public comment. Those who wish to watch the meeting are encouraged to do so electronically by one of the options listed above.

Contact the City Clerk’s office for more information at (865) 425-3411.