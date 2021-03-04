OR Chamber announces ‘Encounter Oak Ridge’

(Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce press release) The Oak Ridge Center for Leadership & Community Development, an affiliated organization of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce its Encounter Oak Ridge program will be offered during the month of April. Encounter Oak Ridge is a four-session program designed to introduce Oak Ridge to new residents, new employees and everyone interested in learning more about the community where they live or work. Participants will be introduced to the unique aspects of Oak Ridge. Sessions will take place on four consecutive Mondays beginning on April 5 and concluding on April 26. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the program will be modified for a virtual experience.

According to Misty Bittle, of Management Solutions, LLC, and Chair of the Encounter Oak Ridge Committee, “Program participants will have the opportunity to learn about our wonderful community and will benefit from the new business and personal network they will gain. Encounter Oak Ridge is one of our organization’s offerings to inform and empower Oak Ridge’s new workforce and residents to be engaged in the community where they live and/or work”.

Each session (tentative schedule) will focus on different aspects of the Oak Ridge community:

April 5, 2:00-7:00 p.m., “Opening the gate: An Introduction to Oak Ridge” – program overview and history of Oak Ridge

April 12, 3:00-8:00 p.m., “Live, Work & Play in Oak Ridge” – learn about the numerous enrichment opportunities and the Oak Ridge quality of life; virtually attend an Oak Ridge City Council meeting

April 19, 2:00-7:00 p.m., “The Federal Presence & Oak Ridge Partners: $3B in Your Backyard” – virtual tour of federal sites

April 26, 2:00-7:00 p.m., “Oak Ridge Through Your Eyes” – Opportunity to share what you have learned about Oak Ridge.

Cost to participate is $400 per person. A 10% discount is available for Oak Ridge Chamber Millennium Partners. For more information on this program, or to register, visit the Chamber’s website: www.oakridgechamber.org. For additional information, contact Shelby Fowler ([email protected] or 865-483-1321).