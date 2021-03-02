One SB lane of Gatlinburg Spur closed for litter pickup Tuesday

Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a single-lane closure on the southbound Spur on Tuesday, March 2, to safely perform roadside cleanup along the busy roadway. Motorists should expect delays.

Last week, crews picked up over 50 large bags of litter and trash from unsecured loads along the northbound Spur. One of the main sources of trash along the Spur comes from people transporting unsecured trash loads from rental units or private residences to trash collection centers. Garbage bags or construction waste that blows out of vehicles is often further scattered along the roadways after being hit by other motorists. Tennessee State Code 39-14-503, requires that any motor vehicle which transports litter, or any material likely to be blown off, is required to have the material either in an enclosed space or fully covered by a tarp. 

For more information about temporary road closures, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.

