One Oak Ridge festival returns, another remains on hiatus

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 428 Views

After being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, the Secret City Festival will return to Oak Ridge this year.

Normally held in June, the Secret City Festival is scheduled for September 24 and 25 at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge this year.

Organizers said it will feature two days of music, food, history, science, and more. Details of the festival haven’t been announced yet.

However, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the Lavender Festival will not be held again this year. ORT reports that organizers made the announcement Sunday after consulting with Oak Ridge city officials.

“While many people have been vaccinated and COVID-19 cases are decreasing, Lavender Festival’s crowd and limited area make it an unsafe event to hold early in the summer,” organizers said. “We have always prided ourselves on creating a happy, stress-free festival focused on good health. We cannot in good conscience create an event that would endanger our vendors or guests, many of whom attend the festival from other states, or anyone in the Oak Ridge community.”

Read more at www.oakridgetoday.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Campbell students to have virtual days while staff gets vaccinated

Students in Campbell County will learn virtually next week as their teachers and other staff …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.