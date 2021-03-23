One Oak Ridge festival returns, another remains on hiatus

After being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, the Secret City Festival will return to Oak Ridge this year.

Normally held in June, the Secret City Festival is scheduled for September 24 and 25 at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge this year.

Organizers said it will feature two days of music, food, history, science, and more. Details of the festival haven’t been announced yet.

However, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the Lavender Festival will not be held again this year. ORT reports that organizers made the announcement Sunday after consulting with Oak Ridge city officials.

“While many people have been vaccinated and COVID-19 cases are decreasing, Lavender Festival’s crowd and limited area make it an unsafe event to hold early in the summer,” organizers said. “We have always prided ourselves on creating a happy, stress-free festival focused on good health. We cannot in good conscience create an event that would endanger our vendors or guests, many of whom attend the festival from other states, or anyone in the Oak Ridge community.”

Read more at www.oakridgetoday.com.