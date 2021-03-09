Oak Ridge, Kingston punch tickets to state tourney

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD

BOYS’ SUB-STATE (SECTIONAL) ROUND—MONDAY

AAA: Oak Ridge 65 Dobyns-Bennett 61…The Wildcats punched their ticket to the state tournament for a second straight year with a win in Kingsport. Oak Ridge qualified for the 2020 state tournament, but were unable to compete for a state title as COVID-19 put the kibosh on the event in Murfreesboro. The Wildcats are 27-5 on the season.//

AAA: Bearden 63 Jefferson County 38…Bearden qualified for the state tournament for the fourth time in five years and are technically the defending state champions, having won it in 2019.//

AA: Kingston 79 Sullivan East 65…The Yellow Jackets improved to 26-5 and earned their first state tournament appearance since 1991 behind 29 points from Colby Raymer.//

AA: Greeneville 92 Fulton 67.//

A: Cosby 57 Harriman 47…Harriman’s season ends with a 23-8 record.

A: North Greene 64 CSAS 53.//