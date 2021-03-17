Oak Ridge announces citywide trash pickup schedule

The citywide household trash pickup program will begin Monday, April 5, 2021. Household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials will be picked up. City collection efforts will follow the accompanying schedule as closely as possible.

Residents have always been very cooperative and we ask for their continued cooperation this year by following a few guidelines:

Residents should place all materials near, but not beyond the curb. Keep materials off sidewalks and out of parking areas and gutters.

There is a limit of one truckload of material per residence. A truckload is defined as one pickup truck or approximately 3′ high x 4′ wide x 8′ long, approximately 100 cubic feet maximum.

Please be advised that Chestnut Ridge Landfill will NOT accept any item that has or had Freon in it, such as, air conditioners, freezers and refrigerators. Crews will NOT pick up hazardous items, paint, tires, or piles of rubbish that are mixed with brush or limbs.

All materials must be in place no later than 7:30 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day. Any materials put out after 7:30 a.m. may not be picked up.

Brush collection is scheduled to begin on May 10, 2021. A new schedule will be provided in advance of the start date. Brush and bagged leaves/yard clippings will be picked up during the next collection. It should be noted that bagged yard waste will also be picked up with the regularly scheduled refuse collection throughout the year.

The household trash pickup schedule can be found on the City of Oak Ridge website at bit.ly/ORtrashpickup2021. Please note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions and/or the amount of participation by residents.

For more information, please contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.