NWS issues advisories, watches in advance of storms

(National Weather Service) Severe weather is expected today And tonight across The Tennessee Valley.

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Advisory this morning that you can read below, and also placed a large swath of East Tennessee, including Anderson County, under a Flash Flood Watch through 8 am Friday. In addition, beginning at 5 pm today, a Wind Advisory will take effect, lasting until 5 am Friday.

A strong storm system will move across the southeast United States today and tonight bringing heightened chances for severe thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley region.

Damaging winds in excess of 70 to 80 mph and tornadoes are possible. The greatest threat area for tornadoes will be across the southern Tennessee Valley and Cumberland Plateau late this afternoon into the evening hours, including Chattanooga Metro.

A secondary tornado threat will exist in the late evening to early overnight hours, generally along and west of Interstate 75. There is a possibility that some of these tornadoes could be strong and long lived.

In addition to the severe weather threats, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected into Friday morning which could lead to isolated flash flooding.

Now is the time to review your severe weather safety plan. Know where your safe shelter is located at home, work, school, and other places you regularly go. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings as power outages are likely.

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, that is the time to take action. Go inside to the lowest level of your home or building and stay away from windows and outside walls.