Norris Lake Cleanups coming March 26 & 27, April 10

The next Norris Lake Clean Up will be on Friday, March 26, 2021, Saturday, March 27, 2021 and April 10, 2021.

Volunteers will be launching from the following locations :

Sequoyah Marina in Anderson County-March 26th from 3 to 5 p.m.

Cove Creek Public Launch off of Oak Grove Road in Campbell County-March 27th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flat Hollow Marina in Campbell County-March 27th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hickory Star Marina-March 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brogan’s TVA Ramp in Claiborne County (SR 33)-April 10th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Norris Landing Marina-April 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.-Volunteers can gather at Norris Landing/Jimmy’s Place. This event is hosted by Lone Mountain Shores HOA

Please note that we will be following all the recommendations from the CDC pertaining to COVID-19 for the cleanup. If you are participating in the cleanup with family and/or friends, you will be transported and work with that group. If you are not with a group, we will be limiting the number of people on boats for transportation to allow for social distancing. Also, mask will be required when on the boat and when social distancing is not possible. As long as you are appropriately distanced from other participates you will not be required to wear a mask when working on the lake banks.

Volunteers will be cleaning up the lake shore near the launch point and on nearby islands. Boat transportation will be provided but if you a have boat, you are welcome to bring it. You are also encouraged to bring a life jacket if you have one.

Bags will be provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority at all of the locations. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and wear tennis shoes, boots or other shoes with tread. The lake banks will be muddy so please wear appropriate footwear. Each participant will receive a free T-shirt.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 865-457-4547.

To sign up to be part of the cleanup effort, follow this link.