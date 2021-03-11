Norris Arbor Day goes virtual

According to the Norris Bulletin, the 2021 Norris Arbor Day Celebration will be held Friday, March 12, at Norris Elementary School.

This year’s event will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the certification of Norris as a Tree City USA. Norris was the first community in Tennessee and one of the first 100 in the nation to receive this designation from the Arbor Day Foundation.

This year’s ceremony will be a virtual event, and each class is selecting and researching a variety of local tree as part of the Arbor Day activities, according to a press release. Students will also receive a Shumard oak seedling courtesy of the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

A recording of the event will be posted and available to the public. Each year, the Norris Tree Commission selects an individual or organization to honor for their efforts to promote the goals of the Tree Commission, and this year, selected the late Jack Mitchell, publisher of the Bulletin, who passed away unexpectedly in October.

Clinton Utilities Board is donating a saucer magnolia tree that will be planted on the Commons in Jack’s honor. Follow the Norris Tree Commission on Facebook for more information and updates.