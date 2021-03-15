NCS: Truex becomes 5th different winner in first 5 races

(MRN.com) Martin Truex Jr. won Sunday’s Instacart 500 — the fifth points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race — at Phoenix Raceway.

Martin Truex Jr. overcame an early-race brush with the wall and took the lead on the final restart with 25 laps remaining to earn his first victory of 2021 and first in 31 career starts at Phoenix Raceway.

Truex’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota ultimately held off Joey Logano’s No. 22 Penske Racing Ford by a convincing 1.698-seconds for the win in the Instacart 500. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Truex took the race lead from the outside on a bold restart move – pulling away in the closing laps of a spirited race that featured 22 lead changes.

Truex, 40, of New Jersey, is now the fifth different winner in as many NASCAR Cup Series races this season joining Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Kyle Larson who have also earned spots in the playoffs.

Truex’s JGR teammate Denny Hamlin was third, followed by Logano’s teammate Brad Keselowski and last November’s Phoenix winner Chase Elliott in fifth.

Kevin Harvick, a nine-time Phoenix winner, was sixth, earning his fourth top-10 finish in the season’s opening five races. Last week’s Las Vegas winner Kyle Larson was seventh, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron was eighth followed by JGR driver Christopher Bell and Blaney to round out the top 10.

