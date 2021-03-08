NCS: Larson back in Victory Lane

(NASCAR.com) Kyle Larson powered to his first victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday, pulling away during the final green-flag stretch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Larson became the fourth different winner in four Cup Series races this season, leading a race-high 103 of the 267 laps in the Pennzoil 400. The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet netted his first win at the 1.5-mile Nevada track and the seventh of his Cup Series career.

Brad Keselowski placed second with his No. 2 Team Penske Ford scored 3.156 seconds behind at the checkered flag. Las Vegas native Kyle Busch came home third with points leader Denny Hamlin fourth and Ryan Blaney closing up the top five.

