Nancy Joanna Beaver

Jim Harris 19 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 85 Views

Nancy Joanna Beaver went home to be with her lord on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Clinton, TN. Joanna was saved on March 23,2015 and baptized on March 29, 2015 at Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Clinton TN.

Joanna was preceded in death by her parents, Arville and Martha Seiber; husband, Bill Beaver; sister, Linda Pride.

She is survived by her sons, Robbie Poland (Kimberly) of Clinton, TN, Johnathon Loy of Clinton, TN; daughter, Seglinda Phillips of Oakdale, TN; brother, Larry Seiber (Becky) of Oliver Springs, TN. She is survived by several grandchildren.

Joanna’s family will receive her friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 6-8pm. Funeral services will follow at 8pm with Reverend Robert Poland officiating.

Interment will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Anderson Memorial Gardens 640 Oliver Springs Highway, Clinton, TN

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Barbara Lee (Smith) Jackson, 82, of Kingston

Barbara Lee (Smith) Jackson, 82, of Kingston, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at Methodist …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.