Most TN counties saw unemployment rates decline in January

Most of Tennessee’s 95 counties started 2021 with lower unemployment numbers, according to data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Seventy-eight counties began the new year with a decrease in unemployment. The jobless rate remained the same in seven counties and increased in ten counties.

Rates in 24 counties came in under 5% for the month. The remaining counties, 71 out of the 95, have rates higher than 5%, but less than 10%.

Williamson County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate. The new rate of 3.2% is down 0.6 of a percentage point from the December 2020 statistic.

Moore County followed Williamson with a rate of 3.8%, down 0.3 of a percentage point from December, while Cheatham County had the third-lowest rate at 3.9%, a decrease from 4.4%

Cocke County had Tennessee’s highest unemployment in January increasing by two full percentage points in January to 8.5% from December’s 6.5%.

Lake County’s rate was the second-highest at 8.4 percent, which represents a 0.8 of a percentage point drop from December’s rate of 9.2%. Hardeman County had the third-highest rate, but at 7.8%, the county saw unemployment drop by 0.1 of a percentage point.

In Anderson County, the unemployment rate decreased by three-tenths of a point, falling from 5.3% in December to 5.0 % in the first month of 2021.

Campbell County’s jobless rate remained steady at 6.3% in January, as did Morgan County at 6.2%.

Roane County saw unemployment fall from 6.1% to close out 2020 to 5.8% to begin the new year, a dip of three-tenths of a percent.

Knox and Union counties each saw unemployment rates decline by half a percentage point in January, with Knox County seeing a dip from 4.7 to 4.2%, and Union County’s rate dropping from 5.9 to 5.4%.

Statewide, unemployment was down in January. Tennessee started 2021 with a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.1%, down 0.5 of a percentage point from December.

The national unemployment rate for January is 6.3%, down 0.4 of a percentage point.

The Department has compiled a comprehensive analysis of the January 2021 county unemployment data the public can access here .