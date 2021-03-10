More Tennesseeans eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

The Tennessee Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan as the state continues to prioritize those individuals most at risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19. As of Monday, Tennesseans in Phase 1c of the state’s plan are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination.

Phase 1c includes Tennesseans age 16 and older with high-risk health conditions including pregnancy, and parents and caregivers of medically fragile children and those with complex congenital heart disease.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan has been updated to include the following groups among the Phase 1c populations:

• Permanent household members age 16 and older living with pregnant women

• People age 16 years and older with diagnosed diabetes

• People age 16 years and older with Down Syndrome

• People age 16 years and older with progressive neuromuscular diseases such as ALS, multiple sclerosis or muscular dystrophy

Age-based criteria run concurrently to the risk-based phases. Tennessee continues vaccinating those age 65 and older in addition to those eligible for COVID-19 vaccination based on risk categories.

Tennesseans may find vaccination providers in their area by visiting www.VaccineFinder.org.

That federally-managed website provides details on the growing number of pharmacies and other health care providers now able to administer the vaccines.

You can still book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination through your county health department at COVID19.tn.gov. As of Tuesday, TDH says there are nearly 480,000 appointments available in the system for COVID-19 vaccination across the state.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting dashboard is available online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html. This dashboard is updated Monday through Friday.

Find answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination at https://covid19.tn.gov/data/faqs/.