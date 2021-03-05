Miles Christian Gregory, age 52, of Harriman passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at Roane Medical Center. He was the firstborn of Gordon G. Gregory & Karen E. Newberry Gregory on July 6, 1968 in Norwalk, California and was a 1986 graduate of Mariposa High. Miles had a great love for music, an avid history buff, enjoyed politics and philosophy. He was also a renowned writer, publisher, and also a great musician. Preceded in death by his father, Gordon G. Gregory.
SURVIVORS
Son Alexander Gregory
Daughter Gertrude Gregory
Mother Karen E. Newberry Gregory
Brother Dylan Gregory
Sisters Kathleen Gregory and Amanda Gregory
Uncle & Aunt Jim & Tiffany Newberry
Cousins Wendy & David Newberry, Tammy Wyatt, Mike Brown,
Robin & Kenneth Newberry and Tristin, Tiffin & Natasha Gregory
Loving Partner Robyn Eygnor Howell of Harriman
Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends
Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.