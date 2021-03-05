Miles Christian Gregory, age 52, of Harriman passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at Roane Medical Center. He was the firstborn of Gordon G. Gregory & Karen E. Newberry Gregory on July 6, 1968 in Norwalk, California and was a 1986 graduate of Mariposa High. Miles had a great love for music, an avid history buff, enjoyed politics and philosophy. He was also a renowned writer, publisher, and also a great musician. Preceded in death by his father, Gordon G. Gregory.

SURVIVORS

Son Alexander Gregory

Daughter Gertrude Gregory

Mother Karen E. Newberry Gregory

Brother Dylan Gregory

Sisters Kathleen Gregory and Amanda Gregory

Uncle & Aunt Jim & Tiffany Newberry

Cousins Wendy & David Newberry, Tammy Wyatt, Mike Brown,

Robin & Kenneth Newberry and Tristin, Tiffin & Natasha Gregory

Loving Partner Robyn Eygnor Howell of Harriman

Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.