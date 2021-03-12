Michael Harold Smith, age 36 of Andersonville

Michael Harold Smith, age 36 of Andersonville, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021.  Michael was born on October 3, 1984 to Michael Lynn Smith and Lucille Hensley.  He was a graduate from Anderson County High School. Michael was a disaster relief lineman. He enjoyed watching the sunsets over Norris Lake as well as just spending time on the lake and will be dearly missed. 

He is preceded in death by: father, Michael Lynn Smith; uncles, Brent Hensley, Roger Hensley; papaw, Harold Hensley; grandmothers, Kirsten Hensley, Mary Hensley. 

He is survived by: mother, Lucille Bayless; siblings, Jessica Dabney (Frank Brooks), Crissy Lemka; nieces, Brieana Dabney, Alia Brooks; several aunts, uncles and a host of other family and friends. 

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 12 noon at Red Hill Cemetery in Andersonville. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home at P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717

