Melton Lake Park parking lots to be closed to public March 13 & 14

The City of Oak Ridge, in partnership with the Oak Ridge Rowing Association, has announced that it will host the 2021 Oak Ridge Louisville Cardinal Invitational Regatta on March 13 and 14th.

This invitation-only event brings elite college Women’s rowing teams to compete in one of the first events of the season.

Unfortunately, according to the city, next weekend’s event, in accordance with ACC and Big 10 COVID guidelines, this will be a “No Spectator” event.

As a result, the parking lots at Melton Lake Park will be closed to the public during the regatta.

Melton Lake Greenway users and other visitors to the park are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and to wear masks when in the vicinity of regatta activities and participants.

For more information, contact Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks at (865) 425-3450.