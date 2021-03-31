MEDIC celebrating Spring and National Volunteer Week in April

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is celebrating Spring and National Volunteer Week in April with three chances to win a $500 e-gift card.

As we move into the spring then summer seasons, April is a great time to donate blood products with your local blood center. MEDIC is in constant need of O Positive, O Negative, A Positive and A Negative blood types as well as platelets and plasma. It takes 3-4 days for collected products to be ready for distribution. The blood products on the shelves right now would be used in case of emergency.

“Warmer temperatures bring more accidents and trauma situations, and we see a rise in blood product demand,” said Director of Communications and Public Relation Kristy Altman. “Stocking the shelves now will allow us to have the product supply that we need when hospitals call us.”

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is an independent blood center and regional nonprofit organization serving 22 counties in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky. Through the year, area vendors promote shopping local, but donating blood locally is also equally important. MEDIC Regional Blood Center is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in our area. Donating locally will save your neighbors.

All donors will receive a MEDIC gift and Texas Roadhouse coupon this April as well as three opportunities to win a $500 e-gift card. Donors who donate each week through April 25th will be automatically entered to win through weekly drawings. The last drawing will take place at the end of National Volunteer Week which runs April 18 – 24. Drawings will take place on Mondays.

Appointments are preferred and there is limited availability for walk-in donors. Please visit www.medicblood.org/donate or call 865-524-3074 to schedule an appointment.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center or to schedule your donation, please visit our website at www.medicblood.org or contact Director of Communications and Public Relations Kristy Altman at [email protected] or by phone at 865-805-2008.