Mark your calendar for 20th annual Renaissance Run in Norris

(Submitted) The 20th annual Renaissance Run, sponsored by the Norris Area Community Foundation, will take place on Saturday, May 8th in Norris, TN. The 5K event begins at the Norris Middle School, winds through historic neighborhoods, which are moderately hilly, and returns to downtown Norris. The 5K is 3.11 miles.

In addition to the 5K run, there will also be a 1-mile “Fun Walk” that meanders around the beautiful, tree-lined Norris “Commons” area. Adults of all ages, youngsters and baby carriages are welcomed on this slow paced enjoyable walk by picturesque cottages built over 80 years ago by TVA.

TVA built the town of Norris from the bottom up in 1933 as a model planned community to house workers and managers for TVA’s first dam. Called “The Garden City”, the community’s design is loosely based on the English garden city movement of the 1890’s. Winding roads followed the contour of the terrain.

“Running through Norris feels like you are running through a 1930’s Norman Rockwell painting,” said avid runner Chris Curtin. “It’s a very enjoyable, unique place to run!”

There are three categories for participants: 5K run, 1 Mile Walk, and the new Virtual Experience. All three categories will be eligible for prizes and event T-shirts.

Prizes and medals will awarded to the top three overall In-Person 5K winners in both the male and female divisions. In addition, 1st and 2nd place medals will be awarded to a male and a female in each of the following 5K categories: CHILDREN (11 yrs and younger), JUNIORS (12-18 yrs), OPEN (18-39 yrs), MASTERS (40-59 yrs) and SENIORS (60 yrs & older).

New this year is the Virtual 5K run/1-mile Walk Experience which is a great choice for those who are unable to attend the event in person. As long as you register before the deadline date, participants in this category will be eligible for a prize drawing & event shirt and are encouraged to share their time and photographs on the Renaissance Run Facebook Page @nacfrenaissancerun.

Participants are encouraged to register online now through May 7. To receive a high-quality 2021 Renaissance Run souvenir t-shirt, participants must register by April 18.

After the event, participants are invited to share their experiences and photos of the run on the Renaissance Run Facebook page @nacfrenaissancerun

The Norris Renaissance Run is sponsored by the Norris Area Community Foundation in memory of Michael Curtin. The nonprofit Foundation provides a way for those who love the Norris area (Norris, Andersonville, Bethel and Fairview) to donate money and other resources to benefit current and future area residents. Proceeds from the Renaissance Run benefit the Foundation’s endowment and community grants. The Norris Area Community Foundation is an Affiliate Fund of East Tennessee Foundation.

For more information regarding the Norris Renaissance Run, contact Jim Hayes at [email protected] or 865 494-7502. To sign up for the Norris Renaissance Run go online at www.etf.org/nacfrun.