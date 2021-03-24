Mark A Scarbrough (Tank), age 56, of Clinton, TN passed away on March 21, 2021. He was a former City of Clinton employee. He was also a Clinton Optimist club coach and member for several years. He served in the National Guard Army and was an avid UT and Clinton Dragon football fan. Tank was a fixture in Clinton and will be missed by all who met him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Henry Scarbrough; stepdad, Bill Dockery; grandson, Canaan Scarbrough; grandparents, William Earl & Virginia H Scarbrough; William & Gertrude Fritts; Brother Brian D. Scarbrough Survived by wife, Renee Scarbrough; children, Briana (Shawn) Moore of Ashville, NC, Karrie (Dustin) Sewell of Madisonville, TN, Jeremy (Lashaia) Scarbrough of Sweetwater, TN, Megan Scarbrough of Athens, TN; sister, Cassie Oakes of Clinton, TN; Mother of his children, Sandra Croft; grandchildren, Emily, Brooklyn, Adalynn Sewell, Titan Moore, Jensen and Elizyia Scarbrough, and baby on the way (Ryland);sister-in-law, Brenda Foster of Powell, TN; brother-in-law, Greg Farmer of Andersonville, TN; Very special great niece and nephew, Kaedynce and Tuker Oaks; several nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tank’s family will receive his friends Thursday March 25, 2021, from 5-7 with a celebration of life to follow at 7pm in the chapel at Jones Mortuary. Stanley Hawkins officiating. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Jones Mortuary @ 375 N. Main St, Clinton, TN

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.