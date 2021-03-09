Margaret Carolyn Holley Eager, 101

On Monday, March 8, 2021 Margaret Carolyn Holley Eager, avid thrill seeker, world traveler, tomato despising, one of a kind died at age 101.

Margaret was born on February 11, 1920 in Clinton, Tennessee to “Peter” Paul and Ora Holley. She earned her Chemical Engineering Degree from Tennessee College for Women in Murfreesboro, TN. After obtaining her degree, much to her dismay, and possibly her fathers, she went to work at Union Carbide as a Chemical Engineer and did not become a chauffeur as she had hoped nor a doctor as she wanted.

Margaret had a passion for life, adventure, and beautiful cars. She loved driving and going on trips, she was a master at jigsaw puzzles. We know we will see our beloved friend again one day at the Pearly Gates and she will be waiting on us with a smile on her face saying “Get in

Margaret is preceded in death by her father, “Peter” Paul, mother Ora and sister Charlotte LaRue, along with everyone else. She leaves behind a lasting impact and love on her adopted family, and many friends.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 11th at the Grandview Memorial Gardens, 219 Longmire Rd, Clinton, TN 37716 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers Margaret would request donations to St Jude Hospital. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com