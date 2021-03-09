Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch presents Certificate of Appreciation to Angela Metcalf (Submitted)

Lynch announces clean audit in Circuit Court Clerk’s office

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 49 Views

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch announced Monday that, for the second year in a row, there were no audit findings for his offices.

Auditors from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office performs the audits for Anderson County Government including the offices of Circuit, General Sessions and Juvenile Court Clerks.

The Circuit Court Clerk is responsible for filing and maintaining the legal paperwork presented by attorneys, law enforcement and pro se litigants for each of these courts, as well as the collection of fees and fines. The offices combined file on average, over fifteen thousand (15,000) cases per year.

Auditors reviewed records and processes with the office of Circuit Court Clerk, including software integrity, receipting and record keeping practices for the $4 million collected annually on average.

Prior to September 2018, according to Lynch’s press release, the Circuit Court Clerk’s office was “responsible for at least fifty percent (50%) of all findings for Anderson County Government.”

Lynch stated “After being elected in 2018, one of my goals was to eliminate audit findings in the offices that I am responsible for. I take audit findings very seriously and have worked with my staff to eliminate them.”

Lynch praised his staff for the diligent work keeping software and finances in order. Angela Metcalf, who is the Bookkeeper for the office, was presented a Certificate of Appreciation for working with auditors and keeping all the financial records in order.

“With the procedures and protocols that we have implemented since I took office along with the diligent work of my staff, we should continue to receive excellent audit reports in the future” Lynch added.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

