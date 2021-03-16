LWVOR hosts second ‘Breakfast with the Legislators’ Monday

The Oak Ridge League of Women Voters will have its second Breakfast with the Legislators of the year on Monday, March 22nd.

The breakfast is scheduled from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday. The meeting will be virtual, and it’s open to the public.

Tennessee senators Randy McNally and Ken Yager and representatives John Ragan and Kent Calfee have been invited to share an update about the current session of the Tennessee General Assembly.

This popular community event offers firsthand information on upcoming legislation and House and Senate committee activities, while prompting dialogue among legislators and citizens and providing a great networking opportunity for members of the community.

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes league members and nonmembers alike to Breakfast with the Legislators. League members will automatically receive instructions about linking to the live event, the press release said.

Non-members who would like to receive the link should contact Harriett McCurdy by email at [email protected] before Monday, the release said.