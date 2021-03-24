LPD raids suspected drug house

Early Tuesday morning, members of the LaFollette Police Department’s Special Response Team and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home on West central Avenue.

Officers say that the investigation began late last year after numerous complaints from neighbors about illegal drug activity, and that since December, undercover operatives had made several purchases of drugs including pills, meth and heroin at the home.

There were five people in the home at the time of the raid. In all, four of them were arrested, some on drug-related charges and others on outstanding warrants, and were taken to the Campbell County Jail.