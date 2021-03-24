LPD raids suspected drug house

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 137 Views

Early Tuesday morning, members of the LaFollette Police Department’s Special Response Team and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home on West central Avenue.

Officers say that the investigation began late last year after numerous complaints from neighbors about illegal drug activity, and that since December, undercover operatives had made several purchases of drugs including pills, meth and heroin at the home.

There were five people in the home at the time of the raid. In all, four of them were arrested, some on drug-related charges and others on outstanding warrants, and were taken to the Campbell County Jail.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

