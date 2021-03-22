Local Sports Update: Hoops season over, spring sports ramping up

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 14 Views

High school basketball season in Tennessee came to an end over the weekend in Murfreesboro as the Boys’ Championships were decided.

In Friday’s AA semifinals, Kingston was eliminated by Jackson South Side, 70-45, ending the Yellow Jackets’ year at 28-6. Jackson South Side finished as runner-up, falling to Greeneville in Saturday’s title game, 47-46.

Oak Ridge was eliminated in the AAA semifinals by Houston, 77-45, and saw their season end at 29-6. Houston claimed the title on Saturday with a 62-43 win over Cane Ridge.

Clay County won the Class A title, beating MAHS, 62-52.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCORES

FRIDAY

Union County 15 Clinton 6…Oliver Springs 18-17 Sunbright 0-0…Tennessee High 6 Oak Ridge 5…Carter 18-11 Wartburg 0-0.//

SATURDAY

William Blount 13 Anderson County 3…Anderson County 14 White County 0…Cumberland County 14 Campbell County 7…Tellico Plains 6-5 Coalfield 3-3.//

SOFTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY

(At tournament in Gordonsville): Anderson County 3 DeKalb County 0…Anderson County 4 Whitwell 0…DeKalb County 5 Anderson County 4…Anderson County 9 Smith County 4…Anderson County 3 Watertown 2…(Championship) Anderson County 10 Gordonsville 2.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Sports: Oak Ridge, Kingston advance at State; NASCAR heads to Atlanta

Two area teams survived and advanced at the Boys’ State Basketball Championships in Murfreesboro on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.