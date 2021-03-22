Local Sports Update: Hoops season over, spring sports ramping up

High school basketball season in Tennessee came to an end over the weekend in Murfreesboro as the Boys’ Championships were decided.

In Friday’s AA semifinals, Kingston was eliminated by Jackson South Side, 70-45, ending the Yellow Jackets’ year at 28-6. Jackson South Side finished as runner-up, falling to Greeneville in Saturday’s title game, 47-46.

Oak Ridge was eliminated in the AAA semifinals by Houston, 77-45, and saw their season end at 29-6. Houston claimed the title on Saturday with a 62-43 win over Cane Ridge.

Clay County won the Class A title, beating MAHS, 62-52.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCORES

FRIDAY

Union County 15 Clinton 6…Oliver Springs 18-17 Sunbright 0-0…Tennessee High 6 Oak Ridge 5…Carter 18-11 Wartburg 0-0.//

SATURDAY

William Blount 13 Anderson County 3…Anderson County 14 White County 0…Cumberland County 14 Campbell County 7…Tellico Plains 6-5 Coalfield 3-3.//

SOFTBALL SCORES

SATURDAY

(At tournament in Gordonsville): Anderson County 3 DeKalb County 0…Anderson County 4 Whitwell 0…DeKalb County 5 Anderson County 4…Anderson County 9 Smith County 4…Anderson County 3 Watertown 2…(Championship) Anderson County 10 Gordonsville 2.