Lewallen Bridge replacement update

TDOT Project Coordinator Lynn Murphy provided an update on the ongoing project to replace the iconic Lewallen Bridge in Clinton.

Murphy writes that the project is now in month 31 of 36, and that as of Monday’s update, “with the exception of one expansion joint assembly, all ten sections of the bridge deck concrete are in place.”

Sidewalk forms with reinforcement steel are being installed, and the concrete forms for the parapet wall are being built.

Bridge approach aprons are being constructed on each end of the bridge. The concrete pads will extend from the ends of the bridge deck and will connect to a new asphalt transition to Clinch Avenue.

The project began in September of 2018 and is slated for completion by the end of this August.

To see pictures and read Murphy’s complete report, visit http://clintontn.net/BridgeProjUpdate.htm.