Lee signs Orders lifting state nursing home visitor restrictions

Friday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Orders 77, 78, and 79. Executive order 77 lifts the state’s restrictions on visting nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and continues to allow mayors in the 89 counties without their own health departments to issue mask mandates if necessary. Tennessee remains under a limited state of emergency through April 28th.

The orders issued on Friday also allow government and shareholder meetings to continue meeting electronically and also extends provisions allowing remote notarization and witnessing of documents.

You can read the Governor’s statement below.

Keep in mind, that while state restrictions on long-term care visitations may be lifted, nursing homes and simi8lar facilities are still operating under federal guidance, and in some cases, under company guidance, so if you are planning to visit a loved one in a nursing home or other long-term care facility, we recommend calling ahead to make sure they are allowing visitors, and if so, what kinds of rules and regulations will be in effect.

“Our state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to improve thanks to efficient vaccine distribution and efforts to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” said Gov. Lee. “I have authorized continuation of a limited state of emergency through April 28th in order to keep critical healthcare deregulation in place and ensure continued federal funding compliance, and to lift state visitation restrictions on nursing home and long-term care facilities. To be very clear, my orders do not include any restriction on business. We will continue to focus on delivering vaccines to every corner of the state, ensuring kids get back in the classroom and building on our strong economic recovery.”