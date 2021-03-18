Kendra Ivey (KCSO)

Knox grand jury to hear evidence in Rockwood man’s death

Jim Harris

A Knox County grand jury will hear evidence in the case of a woman who is facing charges in the death of Victor Letner, a Rockwood man whose body was found in Knox County last month.

23-year-old Kendra Ivey remains in custody at the Knox County Jail on charges including felony murder, on bonds totalling $1 million.

Authorities say that the 33-year-old Letner was last seen on February 7th in Rockwood and was reported missing two days later, after allegedly driving to Knoxville to meet Ivey for sex in exchange for money. Prosecutors say that after Letner did not give her the “amount of money” they had discussed, she had him drive her to what was described as a remote location in the 7000-block of Kodak Road, where her boyfriend, 23-year-old Charlie Richard “Rico” Martinez was allegedly waiting. Investigators say that martinez shot and killed Letner, and that he and Ivey fled the scene with $40 ini cash, which they split between them.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says that Letner’s body was found on February 17th.

Martinez was arrested on Friday, February 26th, and is facing a charge of first-degree murder, as well as a violation of probation charge. His bond is also set at $1 million.

Another woman was also arrested at the home on Rifle Range Road,where Martinez was located by officers, and is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Martinez’s mother, has been charged with evidence tampering and being an accessory after the fact, as she allegedly drove the car used in the killing to Virginia and abandoned it.

