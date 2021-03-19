Kingston Elementary cafeteria renamed in honor of Pankey

A woman who was described by Roane County School Board members as having “never let a child go hungry at school” is being posthumously honored as officials voted this week to rename the cafeteria at Kingston Elementary School the “Earline Pankey Cafeteria.”

Ms. Pankey fed children in the Roane County School system for 50 years as a cafeteria worker and manager, according to a post on the system’s Facebook page, in which officials also noted that she was “truly an amazing lady who never let a child go hungry, and is greatly missed.”

Pankey passed away in September 2020. Her family was present to receive the honor on her behalf.