Kingston Elementary cafeteria renamed in honor of Pankey

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

A woman who was described by Roane County School Board members as having “never let a child go hungry at school” is being posthumously honored as officials voted this week to rename the cafeteria at Kingston Elementary School the “Earline Pankey Cafeteria.”

Ms. Pankey fed children in the Roane County School system for 50 years as a cafeteria worker and manager, according to a post on the system’s Facebook page, in which officials also noted that she was “truly an amazing lady who never let a child go hungry, and is greatly missed.”

Pankey passed away in September 2020. Her family was present to receive the honor on her behalf.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

UT-Battelle awards $200K-plus in STEM grants

(UT-Battelle press release) UT-Battelle is supporting high-impact, community-focused programs, managed by 28 local nonprofits, with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.