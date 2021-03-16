Kenneth Ray Barker, 59, of Oak Ridge

Kenneth Ray Barker, 59, of Oak Ridge passed away Saturday, March 14 at UT Hospital. Born in Del Ray, Texas, Ken worked in Information Technology as a Systems Administrator. He was employed at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for the past 12 years.   

Survivors include his wife, Karen Long Barker; two step-children, Dr. Nixie Cat, Elmira, NY and Laura Nolan-Robillard (Daniel), Las Vegas, NV; and step-grandchild Trevor Robillard.   

A memorial gathering with friends and family will be held at a future date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

