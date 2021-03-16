Kenneth Ray Barker, 59, of Oak Ridge passed away Saturday, March 14 at UT Hospital. Born in Del Ray, Texas, Ken worked in Information Technology as a Systems Administrator. He was employed at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for the past 12 years.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Long Barker; two step-children, Dr. Nixie Cat, Elmira, NY and Laura Nolan-Robillard (Daniel), Las Vegas, NV; and step-grandchild Trevor Robillard.

A memorial gathering with friends and family will be held at a future date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com