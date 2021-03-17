Kathy Lee Childs, age 57 of Oliver Springs

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 42 Views

Kathy Lee Childs, age 57 of Oliver Springs, passed away at her home on Friday, March 12, 2021. 

She was born on April 20, 1963 in Oliver Springs. She worked as a Caregiver for Home Health and also worked at Smokey Mountain Market in Oliver Springs. Kathy attended Coalfield School and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She was a wonderful mother to her daughter and she helped raise her grand babies. According to her family, her heart was good and Kathy was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. 

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Childs; parents, William Harrison Bunch and Mary Magdalene (Byrge) Bunch; sisters, Vicky Jones and Roetta Kennedy; other family members, Oscar Eugene Patterson and William Crabtree; several aunts and uncles. 

She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Tasha Patterson; grandchildren, William Patterson, Braxton Patterson, Natalie Patterson, Lilly Patterson, Aiden Breeden, Brittany Patterson, Kaitlyn Patterson, Brianna Patterson; sister, Lisa Turner; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help her family with funeral expenses. 

Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 pm on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside will follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church at 3 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Childs family. www.sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Sid (James) Albright, age 76 of Lake City

Sid (James) Albright, age 76 of Lake City passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 peacefully …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.