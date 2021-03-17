Kathy Lee Childs, age 57 of Oliver Springs, passed away at her home on Friday, March 12, 2021.

She was born on April 20, 1963 in Oliver Springs. She worked as a Caregiver for Home Health and also worked at Smokey Mountain Market in Oliver Springs. Kathy attended Coalfield School and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She was a wonderful mother to her daughter and she helped raise her grand babies. According to her family, her heart was good and Kathy was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Childs; parents, William Harrison Bunch and Mary Magdalene (Byrge) Bunch; sisters, Vicky Jones and Roetta Kennedy; other family members, Oscar Eugene Patterson and William Crabtree; several aunts and uncles.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Tasha Patterson; grandchildren, William Patterson, Braxton Patterson, Natalie Patterson, Lilly Patterson, Aiden Breeden, Brittany Patterson, Kaitlyn Patterson, Brianna Patterson; sister, Lisa Turner; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help her family with funeral expenses.

Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 pm on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside will follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church at 3 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home