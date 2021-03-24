Kathleen Estell Fox, age 72, of Clinton

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 75 Views

Kathleen Estell Fox, age 72, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born on February 14, 1949 in Clinton, TN to the late Leeroy and Margaret Taylor Fox. In addition to her parents, Kathleen is preceded in death by, son, Steven Fox, siblings, Clara Daniels, Pearl Emert, Sally Messamore, Edna Liles, Edward Hall, and Robert Huston.   Survived by: Sisters………. Mildred Ruth, Joyce Stevens, Patricia Daniels, Brenda Lindsay
Brothers…… James R. Fox, wife Naomia and Franklin Fox, wife Sue
Very Special Friend….. Tommy Cooper
Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends,     The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 5-7PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Chuck Daniels officiating. Kathleen’s graveside will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00PM at Grandview Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

J W McGill, age 88, a lifelong resident of Coalfield

J W McGill, age 88, a lifelong resident of Coalfield passed away, March 21, 2021 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.