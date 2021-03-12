Joseph Louis Barish, age 38, of Kingston, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center. He was born to parents, Tom and Saundra Barish on June 5, 1982, in Kingston, Tennessee. He was a loving son, grandson, and a friend to all. Louis graduated from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology with a degree in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Thomas Barish; paternal grandparents, Joe and Myrna Barish; and maternal grandparents, Bob and Jo Wyatt.

He is survived by his mother, Saundra Wyatt of Kingston; brother Nicholas Barish of Only, Tennessee; sister, Annah Foard-Barish of Oak Ridge; aunt, Brenda Wyatt of Knoxville; cousin, Matthew Dawson and his family of Lenoir City.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louis’ memory may be made to the Roane County Anti-Drug Coalition, 151 East Race Street, Kingston, Tennessee, 37763, or Roane County Paws, P.O. Box 1362, Harriman, TN 37748.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.