Johnson releases new details in disappearance investigation

On Monday, Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson released some new details in the investigation of the disappearance of a Morgan County man over three years ago.

Last week, following the discovery of Kevin Hamby’s wrecked Polaris side-by-side in a remote area of Morgan County, searchers also located a human skull and several items belonging to the missing man a short distance from where the ATV crashed.

Johnson said Monday that Martin Schubert, Forest Manager with UT Forest Resources Research and Education Center conducted an analysis of the tree that the vehicle was found wedged against. According to Johnson, that analysis “indicates that the tree impacted by the RZR has undergone three growing seasons since the initial wounding was caused to the tree.”

These findings seem to support the theory that after crashing the Polaris RZR in November of 2017, Hamby tried to walk out looking for help, but for whatever reason, was unable to reach safety.

The skull found last week is believed to be that of Kevin Hamby, but officials are waiting on confirmation following an examination by the Regional Forensics Center.

Johnson also reasserted his statement from last week, writing that the investigation continues to indicate this was an accident, and that no foul play is suspected.