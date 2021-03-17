Johnny Ray Tindell, age 67 of Rocky Top, TN passed away suddenly on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his home. He loved his family and grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them. Johnny enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed reading his bible and was a member of the Light House Church of God in Rocky Top, TN. He was very talkative and never met a stranger. Johnny also enjoyed gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Banard and Lucille Tindell.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Patty Tindell of Rocky Top, TN; sons, Adrian Tindell of Knoxville, TN, and Jesse Tindell and wife Lindsay of Heiskell, TN; brothers, Tony Tindell and wife Sharon of Briceville, TN, Tommy Tindell and wife Yoanna of Powell, TN, and Timothy Tindell and wife Kimberly of Oak Ridge, TN; sister, Patricia Campbell and husband James of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Ashlyn Grace Baker, Adalynn Rae Tindell, Gabriel Alexander Tindell, Emmalyah Lucille Tindell, and Calliope Oakley Tindell; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Jones Mortuary. Jones Mortuary In Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.