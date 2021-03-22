Johnny James Stooksbury, 47, Clinton

Johnny James Stooksbury, 47, Clinton, passed away at his home March 2, 2021.   Johnny was a resident of Andersonville most of his life.  He was a graduate of Anderson County High School and a member of Sequoyah Baptist Church.  He was employed with Modine in Clinton, for many years.  Johnny loved fishing and being outdoors.    

He is proceeded in death by: Father, Gary Stooksbury.   

He is survived and will be greatly missed by Mother Barbara Stooksbury, Son, Justin Stooksbury, Brother, Robert Allen Stooksbury (Faith) of New Mexico and Sisters, Melissa Miller (Tim) of Andersonville, Lora Kay Pope (Klent) of Andersonville.   

The family will plan services at a later date.  

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

