J W McGill, age 88, a lifelong resident of Coalfield passed away, March 21, 2021 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. J W was born, November 3, 1932 in the Wheat Community of Roane County to Otha Wade McGill and Anna Mae Qualls.

He graduated from Coalfield High School in 1953. After high school, J W served in the US Army as a corporal from July 1953 to May 1955. After the Army, J W learned welding and worked at various places through out his life. He became part owner of Coalfield Auto Parts with his sister, Leona Weaver and they later opened M & W Tires. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN.

Besides his parents J W is preceded in death by two sisters, Leona Weaver and Betty Ruth Koontz and an uncle, Carson Qualls.

He is survived by his brother, Ray McGill of Kingston and by a niece, Sherry Rowley and husband John of Kingston and special friends, Ivis Slone and Jim Rivers.

The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Amedisys Home Health Hospice and Diversicare of Oak Ridge for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Jodi Gouge Mission Fund at Calvary Baptist Church of Oak Ridge or the charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 23, 2021 between the hours of 5:00 – 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral to follow at 7:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Steve McDonald officiating. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:00am at Western/Estes Cemetery in Coalfield, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the McGill family. www.sharpfh.com