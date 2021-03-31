Intermittent lane closures on East Division Road Thursday

Oak Ridge Public Works crews want drivers to be aware of intermittent lane closures on East Division Road at the intersection of Oak Ridge Turnpike this week.

Crews will be conducting asphalt replacement work and will need to close north and southbound lanes of East Division Road, meaning drivers will not be able to turn onto or out of E. Division onto the Turnpike.

This work is set to take place on Wednesday or Thursday, weather-permitting. It will take place from 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m.

For questions or more information, contact the Oak Ridge Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875.

