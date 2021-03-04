HSBB postseason scoreboard, schedule

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD

WEDNESDAY GIRLS’ REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS

R2AAA: Bearden 57 Maryville 51…Lady Bulldogs win the Region title, will host Science Hill Saturday in the Sub-State (Sectional) Round for a trip to the state tournament, while Maryville will play at Region 1 champ Sevier County.//

R2AA: Northview Academy 64 Alcoa 61…Northview will host South Greene in the Sub-State Saturday, with Alcoa playing at Grainger.//

R2A: Oneida 59 Tellico Plains 51…Oneida will host Cloudland Saturday for a trip to State, and Tellico Plains plays at North Greene.//

THURSDAY BOYS’ REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS (ALL GAMES AT 7 PM)

R2AAA: Bearden at Oak Ridge.//

R2AA: Fulton at Kingston.//

R2A: CSAS at Harriman.//

TUESDAY BOYS’ REGION SEMIFINALS (ELIMINATION GAMES)

R2AAA: Bearden 67 Clinton 40…The Dragons got off to a slow start offensively and trailed 29-11 at halftime, as the Bulldogs like their female counterparts on Friday, ended Clinton’s season, Elijah Bredwood led 28-3 Bearden with a game-high 25 points, and the home team claimed a spot in the Region championship game. Junior Jackson Garner (who eclipsed the 1500-point mark for his career on Saturday) led Clinton with 16 points, but it was not enough to overcome Bearden. Clinton’s season ended with a record of 17-6 and a second consecutive berth in the Region semifinals, but the Dragons have high hopes moving forward, as they will return everyone from a roster that included no seniors this season next year as they move in to a new District that will include Anderson County, Halls and Scott.

R2AAA: Oak Ridge 64 Maryville 49.//

R2AA: Kingston 79 Scott 77…Fulton 76 Gatlinburg-Pittman 65.//

R2A: Harriman 61 Tellico Plains 42…CSAS 56 Oneida 55.