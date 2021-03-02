HSBB: Oak Ridge girls eliminated; Clinton boys hit road for Bearden

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD
REGION SEMIFINALS—GIRLS
R2AAA: Maryville 63 Oak Ridge 47…Maryville jumped to a big lead early and Oak Ridge could not overcome the deficit, as the Lady Wildcats’ season came to a close with a record of 21-5.//
R2AAA: Bearden 67 Heritage 59.//
R2AA: Alcoa 69 Gatlinburg-Pittman 60…Northview Academy 72 Fulton 29.//
R2A: Oneida 50 Sunbright 42 (Sunbright ends year with 23-7 record)…Tellico Plains 49 Wartburg 43 (Wartburg ends season with 13-10 record).//
REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS WEDNESDAY (Both teams will play in Sub-State round for right to go to the state tournament)
R2AAA: Maryville at Bearden.//
R2AA: Alcoa at Northview Academy.//
R2A: Tellico Plains at Oneida.//
TUESDAY BOYS’ REGION SEMIFINALS
R2AAA: (17-5) Clinton at (27-3) Bearden [6:50, WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press]…Maryville at Oak Ridge.//
R2AA: Fulton at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Scott at Kingston.//
R2A: Oneida at CSAS…Tellico Plains at Harriman.//