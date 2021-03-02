HSBB: Oak Ridge girls eliminated; Clinton boys hit road for Bearden

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD

REGION SEMIFINALS—GIRLS

R2AAA: Maryville 63 Oak Ridge 47…Maryville jumped to a big lead early and Oak Ridge could not overcome the deficit, as the Lady Wildcats’ season came to a close with a record of 21-5.//

R2AAA: Bearden 67 Heritage 59.//

R2AA: Alcoa 69 Gatlinburg-Pittman 60…Northview Academy 72 Fulton 29.//

R2A: Oneida 50 Sunbright 42 (Sunbright ends year with 23-7 record)…Tellico Plains 49 Wartburg 43 (Wartburg ends season with 13-10 record).//

REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS WEDNESDAY (Both teams will play in Sub-State round for right to go to the state tournament)

R2AAA: Maryville at Bearden.//

R2AA: Alcoa at Northview Academy.//

R2A: Tellico Plains at Oneida.//

TUESDAY BOYS’ REGION SEMIFINALS

R2AAA: (17-5) Clinton at (27-3) Bearden [6:50, WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press]…Maryville at Oak Ridge.//

R2AA: Fulton at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Scott at Kingston.//

R2A: Oneida at CSAS…Tellico Plains at Harriman.//

