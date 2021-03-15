HS Hoops: Girls’ season in the books, three champs crowned

The high school basketball season came to an end for the ladies in Tennessee over the weekend as the state tournaments wrapped up for Division I (public) schools at MTSU in Murfreesboro.

No local teams remained in contention for the title after Maryville fell to Blackman, 54-44, in a AAA semifinal on Friday night. Blackman went on to win the AAA championship, beating Lebanon, 64-56, on Saturday. The AA champion is Macon County, which beat Grainger by the score of 51-40, and in Class A, it was Loretto taking down Summertown, 49-41.

Three local boys’ teams will be in Murfreesboro this week for the state tournament. The first of those teams to play will be Kingston, who will play Community High in the first game of the day on Thursday in a AA quarterfinal. Later that afternoon, the AAA quarters will be played, with Bearden battling Cane Ridge at 5:00 EDT, and Oak Ridge facing off against Siegel at 8:00 EDT.

Meanwhile, the spring sports season begins today with a full slate of high school baseball on tap. Locally, Clinton opens at home against Central, Anderson County plays host to Campbell County, Oak Ridge hosts Halls, Oliver Springs travels to Coalfield, Rockwood is at Oakdale, Wartburg begins its season at home against Oneida, and Jellico heads to Washburn.

Among the area softball teams, Anderson Coujnty’s Lady Mavs open their season at Halls while Wartburg ventures to Oneida.

