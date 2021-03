High school football titles to be decided in Chattanooga for next two years

The TSSAA Board of Control and its Legislative Council both conducted meetings at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro on Tuesday.

The most significant piece of the agenda was the site selection for the BlueCross Bowl football championships.

Cookeville and Chattanooga each submitted bids to host the three-day event for the next two years, and the Board selected Chattanooga as the host for 2021 and 2022.

The games will be played at Finley Stadium on the campus of UT-Chattanooga..