HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL POSTSEASON SCOREBOARD

BOYS’ REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS

R2AAA: Bearden 55 Oak Ridge 52…Bearden will host Jefferson County in the Sub-State round on Monday while Oak Ridge travels to Kingsport to face Region 1 champs Dobyns-Bennett for a berth in the state tournament.//

R2AA: Kingston 64 Fulton 59…Kingston will host Sullivan East Monday, while Fulton plays at Greeneville.//

R2A: Harriman 54 CSAS 42…Harriman hosts Cosby on Monday in Sub-State and CSAS travels to North Greene.