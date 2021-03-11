Hargett selected to serve on national election integrity panel

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 1 Views

Secretary of State Tre Hargett has been named to serve on the Republican State Leadership Committee’s (RSLC) Commission on Election Integrity, a national commission comprised of state election leaders committed to restoring trust in the election process.

The RSLC commission will bring together leading policymakers to share and discuss current laws and future reforms to ensure free and fair elections. 

Secretary Hargett was named to the commission to share his insights and recommendations on ways to increase voter access and participation without sacrificing the security, accountability and transparency of elections.  

“Secretary of State Tre Hargett has served as an exemplary public servant and an expert in election administration. Under his leadership, Tennesseans have witnessed a significant increase in voter registration and voter participation,” stated Alabama Secretary of State and Chairman John H. Merrill. “I was proud to appoint my good friend Tre to assist in establishing best election practices aimed at making it easier to vote and harder to cheat.” 

“I appreciate Secretary Merrill’s trust and leadership. We agree Americans should have faith and trust in the election process. In 2020, Tennessee election laws protected the integrity of the ballot box even as a record number of Tennesseans turned out to vote amid the pandemic.” said Secretary Hargett. “I look forward to sharing with the commission how our state election laws delivered clean, safe and secure elections for Tennessee.” 

A record number of Tennesseans, 4.4 million, registered to vote before the November election and more than 68 percent of registered voters cast a ballot in the November election, surpassing the previous record set in 2008.  

Secretary Hargett also serves as Vice-Chairman on the 2021 Executive Committee of the Republican Secretaries of State Committee (RSSC).

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Charges in gruesome OR murder sent to grand jury

The Anderson County grand jury will consider charges of murder, kidnapping and rape against an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.