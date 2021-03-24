GSMNP: Greenbrier Road sections remain temporarily closed through April 23

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Ramsey Prong Road and Greenbrier Road, past the Greenbrier Picnic Area, will remain temporarily closed to all motorists and pedestrians through April 23. The repairs were expected to be complete at the end of March, but the work has been delayed due to the availability of steel beams for the Ramsey Prong Bridge. 
“With the spring wildflower season upon us, we understand that many people will be disappointed in this delayed opening,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “For the safety of pedestrians and efficiency of operations, we cannot allow visitors to walk through the construction zone to access the popular trails in this area. The crews are working hard to have the site reopened in time for people to still enjoy the area later this Spring.”

The picnic area will continue to be open and accessible throughout the closure period. Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, and Backcountry Campsite 31 will also remain closed through April 23 due to lack of access to these trailheads. Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain, and Grapeyard Ridge Trails will continue to be open, but hikers cannot access these trails from the Greenbrier area during the closure and should plan their routes carefully. 

For more information about this work, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/news/greenbrier-road-sections-temporarily-closed-for-bridge-replacement.htm. For more information about temporary road closures across the park, please visit the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm

