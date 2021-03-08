GSMNP announces single-lane closures for Spur tree-trimming

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Russell Tree crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the Spur for tree removal beginning Tuesday, March 9 at 7:00 a.m. through Friday, March 12 at 12:00 p.m. The roadway between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will remain open, but motorists should expect delays.

Crews will begin operations on the northbound lanes and progress to the southbound section later in the week. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at site at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.