Greg Stokes, age 47, of Heiskell

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 193 Views

Greg Stokes, age 47, of Heiskell TN, passed away at UT hospital on Tuesday, March 9 th. His biggest accomplishment was being a father. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Taylor. Greg spent much of his time driving his jeep and loved being a part of his jeep club. He was a member of the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years and loved spending time outdoors. Greg is working on cars in heaven with Russ and racing with Earnhardt. Everyone that knew him knew what a kind hearted man he was. Greg’s smile could light up a room. Greg was happiest when he was with family and friends.

He is survived by the light of his life, his daughter Taylor Stokes; He leaves both parents Mother Kay Stokes and Father Lee Stokes. Greg had a love for his family and he leaves behind a large family who loves him and will miss him very much.

Greg was a loyal friend to everyone he knew and leaves behind many special friends. Greg you have enriched our lives while you were here, your memory will never fade. Greg was greeted by his heavenly father and loved ones that has gone before him.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 5 to 7 with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Allen Giles officiating.

His graveside will be at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2:30.

Serving as pallbearers will be, Bryan Williams, Leon Ezell, Darin Nance, Danny Stooksbury, Joe Stooksbury, Chris Lively, Jason Sherrod, Tony Holt.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Irene Penny Colyer, age 71, of Kingston

Irene Penny Colyer, age 71, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Roane …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.