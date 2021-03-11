Greg Stokes, age 47, of Heiskell TN, passed away at UT hospital on Tuesday, March 9 th. His biggest accomplishment was being a father. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Taylor. Greg spent much of his time driving his jeep and loved being a part of his jeep club. He was a member of the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years and loved spending time outdoors. Greg is working on cars in heaven with Russ and racing with Earnhardt. Everyone that knew him knew what a kind hearted man he was. Greg’s smile could light up a room. Greg was happiest when he was with family and friends.

He is survived by the light of his life, his daughter Taylor Stokes; He leaves both parents Mother Kay Stokes and Father Lee Stokes. Greg had a love for his family and he leaves behind a large family who loves him and will miss him very much.

Greg was a loyal friend to everyone he knew and leaves behind many special friends. Greg you have enriched our lives while you were here, your memory will never fade. Greg was greeted by his heavenly father and loved ones that has gone before him.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 5 to 7 with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Allen Giles officiating.

His graveside will be at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2:30.

Serving as pallbearers will be, Bryan Williams, Leon Ezell, Darin Nance, Danny Stooksbury, Joe Stooksbury, Chris Lively, Jason Sherrod, Tony Holt.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.