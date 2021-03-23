Governor announces plan to help foster children find permanent homes

(Governor’s press release) Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called on the faith community to support Tennessee foster kids in finding permanent homes through a new public-private initiative, TN Fosters Hope .

Led by the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, TN Fosters Hope creates a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and two leading private partners, Tennessee Kids Belong and Show Hope.

“When we join forces with the faith community and trusted partners like Tennessee Kids Belong and Show Hope, we can help Tennessee foster kids find permanent, loving homes,” said Gov. Lee. “I am calling on the faith community to join us as we work to build one of the most adoption-friendly states in the country.”

TN Fosters Hope includes the following areas of focus:

Establishing a network of churches statewide to support the foster and adoptive needs of their communities

Recruiting and certifying families who can care for foster children with increased needs

Building pathways for full DCS custody children to find permanent adoption

To further support foster children, Gov Lee. has also proposed a TennCare coverage extension for adopted youth that will allow them to retain their TennCare eligibility until age 18 regardless of federal or state adoption assistance eligibility. This includes retaining existing physical, mental and behavioral health services.