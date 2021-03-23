Governor announces plan to help foster children find permanent homes

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 29 Views

(Governor’s press release) Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called on the faith community to support Tennessee foster kids in finding permanent homes through a new public-private initiative, TN Fosters Hope.

Led by the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, TN Fosters Hope creates a partnership between the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and two leading private partners, Tennessee Kids Belong and Show Hope.

“When we join forces with the faith community and trusted partners like Tennessee Kids Belong and Show Hope, we can help Tennessee foster kids find permanent, loving homes,” said Gov. Lee. “I am calling on the faith community to join us as we work to build one of the most adoption-friendly states in the country.”

TN Fosters Hope includes the following areas of focus:

  • Establishing a network of churches statewide to support the foster and adoptive needs of their communities
  • Recruiting and certifying families who can care for foster children with increased needs 
  • Building pathways for full DCS custody children to find permanent adoption

To further support foster children, Gov Lee. has also proposed a TennCare coverage extension for adopted youth that will allow them to retain their TennCare eligibility until age 18 regardless of federal or state adoption assistance eligibility. This includes retaining existing physical, mental and behavioral health services.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

One Oak Ridge festival returns, another remains on hiatus

After being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, the Secret City Festival will return …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.