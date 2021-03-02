Fire at Morgan County Sheriff’s office injures no one, probe underway

The TBI is investigating a fire that broke out in “one area of the upstairs level” of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night.

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson says that Sheriff Wayne Potter requested that the TBI be called to assist in the investigation into how the fire started, although early indications are that it was accidental.

No one was injured, and in a Facebook post Monday night, Johnson writes, “The evidence room is intact which, after the safety of any personnel, was my main concern.”

The jail was never in danger, according to Johnson, but as a precaution, the Sheriff requested transport buses from the nearby Morgan County Correctional Complex, which were provided by Warden Mike Parris, but were not needed.